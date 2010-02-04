Will Magazine Design Flourish or Fizzle on the iPad?

Last week a parody of Dwell magazine made the viral rounds. Unhappy Hipsters consists of photos drawn from the magazine, each showing cool young homeowners looking forlorn in their expensive interiors. Tagline: “It’s lonely in the modern world.”

I suspect a magazine has jumped the shark when it invites parody, but that’s a topic for another day. What interests me most about Unhappy Hipsters is its timing: it went viral just as Apple unveiled the iPad, practically to the hour. While Steve Jobs looked to the future of periodicals, Unhappy Hipsters spoofed a print magazine culture that already seems quaint.

Even before the iPad launched, David Carr, the media columnist for The New York Times, called it the last, best hope for publishing. Maybe so, but can it save publishing’s editorial soul? In other words, can the vivid identity created by Dwell, Wallpaper*, The New Yorker and so many others exist on the iPad and mobile devices where art directors are obliged to work in a format invented by programmers? Is it possible to duplicate the palpable pleasures of pulling a lively distinctive magazine from the mailbox?

The New York Times anticipated this question three years ago when it created The Times Reader, software that allows one to download a digital version of the newspaper and read it on anything from a 3-square-inch portable device to a wall-mounted plasma screen. It’s an experimental effort to create an electronic presence that duplicates the look and experience of an old-line newspaper.

By and large it succeeds in conveying the paper’s typographic identity, with its family of Cheltenham fonts and the Timesian balance of photos, captions and text. The Times Reader is not well known, but it will no doubt pay dividends as editors and programmers adapt the paper to the iPad.