My (Updated, Slightly Changed, Hopefully Improved) Business Book Challenge

I have come to the conclusion that most (maybe all) business and strategy books are useless. They over-generalize. They offer little value. I go in with such high expectations, based on reviews and descriptions, and am almost universally disappointed. I want to be find the business and strategy books that do help, that really deliver value. I want to find the must reads. I want books that offer guidance and support on how to start and run a effective businesses and organizations. I’m looking for authors who really understand how to change people’s minds or understand their behavior. I know there must be a book out there that can help me (and others) to be organized and efficient, creative, and successful. And of course, I want to find a book that offers really good advice on how to break through and make a difference/impact in today’s connected society. I have been trying for years, with nothing to show for it. So now, I am asking for help.

I had expected a flood of suggestions and ideas, but that didn’t happen. A few people sent recommendations of books or authors to consider, but nothing stood out. Most of the emails and feedback I received came from people who agreed with my assessment that the business book industry not meeting our needs, and/or who shared my frustration about the lack of helpful business knowledge and insights being proffered period. My challenge went nowhere.

There are good books out there — but I am not satisfied with the options that I have found, and I know more is possible (and needed). NOTE: I shared some expanded thoughts over at ThinkingAboutMedia.com if you are interested.

So, I want to re-issue my business book challenge — with a twist.

NEW, UPDATED, HOPEFULLY IMPROVED CHALLENGE: I am looking for a chapter from (or section, or excerpt, or piece of) an incredible, must-read, changes everything about how we do things kind of business (or strategy, management, economics, marketing, organizational behavior, leadership, etc.) book.

I am giving up my search for an entire book and instead focusing on the what pieces and parts from different books I can read — that when combined, will present me with a truly valuable body of knowledge and insight. If you are an author who believes that what you wrote is game-changing, let me know which chapter I should read. If you are a publisher who works with authors who you believe ‘get it’, tell me which piece of their writing is not to be missed. If anyone out there have a favorite books — ones that have changed your life, opened your eyes to a new way of thinking, or become the book you give you tell everyone they have to read to succeed — tell me which piece delivered the goods.

Here is my plan/promise: