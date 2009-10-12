advertisement
Infographic of the Day: China’s Social Media Map

By Noah Robischon1 minute Read

The major players in the U.S. social media world can be counted on one hand: Facebook, MySpace, Twitter, LinkedIn. Not so in China, where the country’s 300 million online users have a panoply of popular social networks to choose from–and Facebook doesn’t even crack the top 10. This map of the Chinese social media landscape was created by the Shanghai-based social network marketing company Zero Degrees (click to enlarge).

Social Networking in China
