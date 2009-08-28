Friday Fun: Does This Count as Animal Cruelty?

If you’ve got a dog, you’ve probably thought to dress him up in a costume. You’ve got nothing on these poodle owners, documented by photographer Ren Netherland. As the Telegraph reports, every year Netherland logs thousands of miles, documenting the insane transformations that occur in poodle-grooming competitions. Apparently, he’s the only dog photographer entrusted with the task by the show organizers. The results have to be seen to be believed: