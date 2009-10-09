Marge Gets Nude for Playboy, Web-Savvy Simpsons Fetishists Yawn

So. It has come to this. Playboy, in a bid to regain its extinct cultural relevance, and The Simpsons, in a bid to re-excite its fan base, are teaming up. In November, Marge Simpson will pose for Playboy. She even graces the cover, which was just obtained by TMZ .

As TMZ points out, we might finally find out if the carpet is blue, just like the drapes. I doubt it, but hey, that seems to be what everyone is wondering. Just reporting, folks.

But here’s the bigger point: Playboy is actually just reinforcing what’s made them so irrelevant. Why pay for a deadtree spread of Marge, when the Internet gives you straight-up XXX for free?

//

Because if you didn’t know, Simpsons fan porn is something of a cottage industry on the Web. I warn you: Google “Simpsons porn” at your own risk, and prepare to atone to whatever god it is that you worship.

Anyway, long story short: Playboy‘s move might have been cheeky in, oh, 1998. In 2009? The Internet wins, every time.