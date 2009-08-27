A Better Way to Health Care Reform: Is There a Designer in the House?

As I watch the debate over health care reform, I’ve begun to see clearly how designers can create a solution that wouldn’t be such a bitter pill for so many and would help quiet the level of disagreement currently being experienced by so many.

Here’s how my plan would work.

A top-tier design “dream-team,” comprised of members from our industry’s leading firms would be brought in by the administration to fully leverage their ability to understand the range of complex issues and transform them into meaningful, relevant “experiences.” Market segments would be profiled and personas constructed of not only patients, but health care providers, insurers, and other industry participants. While these personas would initially review demographic market compositions, they would go deeper, identifying pleasure and pain points of various health care experiences. Day-in-the-life and week-in-the-life scenarios would help us uncover previously overlooked elements of the problem.

The current emotional uproar has revealed that the debate over health care is about much more than mere economics alone. To be certain, much of the positioning relates to financial exposure. But when you listen to the town hall meetings, you hear the debate is supercharged with emotion. Understanding those emotional needs of the various stakeholder constituencies is what will make it possible for designers to design positive experiences from process, financial, and emotional perspectives.

By employing a full designer’s toolkit of methodologies, designers would understand and analyze our health care system and arrive at insightful solutions that go beyond logistics and economics.

Channels of delivery and engagement of health care services would also be examined. This should include the traditional doctor’s offices, urgent care facilities, emergency rooms, and hospitals, and then push further to include emerging centers of wellness, including homes, workplaces, gyms, grocery stores, and restaurants. For, truly, these are the frontlines of health care where the decisions we make everyday can have a meaningful impact on our individual and collective well-being. In this way, we would help establish the U.S. as a thought leader and contributor to global wellness.

Then, a comparative competitive analysis would dive deep into both the economic and experiential efficacy of health care systems around the world. What cautionary tales can help steer us clear from making things worse? What positive lessons can be learned?