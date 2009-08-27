Amazing Fonts, Inspired by Design Masters

Chris Labrooy is a graphic designer by training, but he’s also got a penchant for product design and architecture . So he fused all of those interests and talents into a series of 3-D fonts, which take famous designers and design styles as their inspiration.

Here’s his “Frank” font, based on the works of Frank Gehry. Labrooy used several of the master’s buildings, including the Guggenheim Bilbao, the Experience Music Project in Seattle, and the Dancing House in Prague:

Here, Labrooy takes on the master of 1980s furniture design, Ettore Sottsass:

Le Corbusier was the patron saint of International Style architecture, and Helvetica was meant to express the same values of universality and functionality. Labrooy combines the two, using rough-cast concrete (Le Corbusier was among the first architects to experiment with the material):

“Toyo” uses buildings by the Japanese architect Toyo Ito–including the stores he designed for Mikimoto and Tod’s in Tokyo:

