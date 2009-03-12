Would-be Hoboes: Your Dream House Has Arrived

Treehugger points us to this very clever design for a jacket with pouches in its lining that can be unfurled to reveal a personal tent. As the designer, Justin Gargasz, explains:

Individuals feel the need to escape interactions in their environmenteveryday. Whether it be interactions with excessive technology or otherpeople, this psychological and physical need to get away is where Ibegan my investigation.

A physical as well as psychological escape is achieved when the userhas the option to efficiently get away from inside of building and comeback when ever they choose. I focused on expandable clothing forconcept exploration.

Note that Gargasz isn’t suggesting that campers are the jacket’s ideal audience—no, he’s smart enough to realize that this jacket can’t ever replace a good tent tucked into a backpack. Rather, it’s a space to “get away.” In other words, its a cubby hole for 21st-century hoboes. Which might be exactly what we need. Slate has been busy trying to get its readers to take pictures of the current recession/depression/nightmare. But modern life just doesn’t have icons of being down and out, such as a stick with a bandanna pouch on the end or even breadlines. However, this jacket would do nicely.

