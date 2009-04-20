Bar Serving Alcoholic Mist Gets You Drunk as You Breathe

This Thursday through Saturday, Londoners will be able to drink without ever lifting a glass: The gin and tonics at “Alcoholic Architecture” are served as a fine mist in the air. About 40 minutes standing around is the equivalent of one “fairly strong drink,” according to Wired UK. The project was created by Bompas and Parr, a jokey British design outfit that specializes in food. They’re best known for flavor tripping parties, which feature bizarre taste experiences, their “bespoke jellies”–custom molded party confections that can even glow in the dark–and a scratch-and-sniff cinema experience they created last February, which augmented The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover with scents ranging from rotting meat to dusty books.