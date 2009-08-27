Tasty Design Treats for the Fall

MoMA’s design store just unveiled its new collection for the fall , and it’s pretty great–elegant and wide ranging.

Here’s a selection of our favorite offerings, all of which would fit together pretty well in a room with a black-and-white theme:

This desk and chair might look slightly familiar. That’s because it’s based on a famous Bauhaus designs by Thonet, which Muji then stripped down and modernized:

Tassilo von Grolman’s Filiio Teapot has been reintroduced, on its 25-year anniversary. The tea stays hot thanks to a standard tealight:

Hauke Murken and Sven Hansen equipped these salt and pepper shakers with wheels, so that they can be easily passed across a big table:

This wavy trivet, designed by Lluis Clotet for Alessi, looks pointlessly fancy, but it’s actually functional: The crinkles diffuse heat, and minimize the points of contact with the table:

Another modern take on an icon: Cedric Ragot’s redesign of the classic carriage clock: