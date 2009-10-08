IJustMadeLove.com: Tell the World Where You’ve Had Sex, Via Google Maps

Users just log onto the site and mark a location in Google Maps. Then it prompts you to say whether the sex was indoors or outdoors, and also which of five positions you engaged in.

Obviously, you could log on to brag about, for example, sleeping with your arch enemy’s boyfriend. Or, you could check out who’s been shagging on your block. Or, for that matter, who’s been shagging at your local coffee shop. But before you log on, it’s probably worth asking: Do you really want to know?

Congratulations, Internet. You win again.

[Telegraph via Daily Beast]