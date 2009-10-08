Design Challenge of the Day: What Should Quarantine Look Like?

Four years ago Paola Antonelli curated a collection of emergency shelters, gas masks, and security bollards for a MoMA exhibition called “ Safe: Design Takes On Risk. ” The show demonstrated how thoroughly 9/11 had galvanized the design field. Since then, our collective fear has shifted from terrorism to biology: Our nightmares now center on ebola, swine flu, and pandemic panic. So long Bin Laden. Hello hot zone.

On Tuesday, a diverse group of creative professionals–an illustrator, a sound designer, a set designer, a game designer, and architects, among others–met for the first of eight weekly sessions during which they will each develop a design for quarantine, the safe house of our bio-terror era. The results will be shown in March at Storefront for Art and Architecture, a gallery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Quarantine is an ancient practice, according to the project brief, “yet it has re-emerged as an issue of urgent biological, political, and even architectural importance in our era of global trade, bio-engineering, and mass tourism.”

The project, called Landscapes of Quarantine, is organized by Geoff Manaugh of BLDGBLOG and his wife, Nicola Twilley, of Edible Geography. “The subject came to our attention because of the news of body scans at border crossings and tourists quarantined in China,” Twilley said.

The project has an open source aspect, with readers invited to submit their own designs online. To encourage participation, Manaugh and Twilley will post their research as they go, including interviews with a biosafety consultant, the head of the American Public Health Organization, the plant health and quarantine officer at the Royal Botanic Gardens, and Thomas Mullen, author of The Last Town on Earth, an historical novel set in a quarantined village during the 1918 flu outbreak.