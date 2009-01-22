Zaha Hadid’s Faucet Turns Us On

Can’t afford a Zaha Hadid Aqua Table from Established and Sons? Then how about something similarly swoopy and a little more modestly priced? Just in time for spring kitchen remodeling projects, the Pritzker Award-winning architect has designed a curvaceous faucet for the British company Triflow Concepts .

The design, which looks like a free standing, stainless steel sculpture, started with a study of the fluid geometries of water in motion, the designer said. That’s not surprising, given that Hadid’s signature style generally involves some swooping, fluid curve –- the kind of shape architects and designers have long been able to envision, but only recently been able to construct, thanks to the miracles of modern 3-D software.

Her mastery of this technology is readily apparent in designs of everything from the Performing Arts Center in Abu Dhabi, to the London Olympic Aquatic Center, to the Bergisel Ski Jump in Innsbruck, Austria, to the Arts Pavilion for Chanel.

The trick in this faucet is not just its shape, but the fact that it dispenses water three ways — conventional hot and cold water streams, and a separate, dedicated waterway for filtered drinking water. An electronic button activates the filtered water; a green halo light changes to red when its filter needs replacing.

Why stop here? Can the Zaha Hadid refrigerator line be far behind?