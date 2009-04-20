Honda Super Cub, the World’s Most Successful Motorcycle, Rides Again

If you’ve ever traveled in Asia, you’ve seen the Super Cub by the thousands. With its signature plastic cowling and it’s low four-stroke whine, the scooter is the most-produced motorcycle in the world: more than 60 million have been sold since San Yang and Honda first introduced it in 1958. But it’s been out of production in the U.S. since 1983. Until now–it’s being relaunched in the U.S. this May, as the Symba.

The timing is impeccable. Fuel-efficient big city rides–from bikes to Priuses–have become a fashion accessory. And scooter makers including Honda are rushing to bring popular foreign models stateside. Meanwhile, the Super Cub (also known as the Passpot, the Honda C100 or Honda 50) enjoys an avid collectors market, where cherry models from the 1980s fetch thousands of dollars.

The new ride is somewhat updated, but the big visual cues of the original are still there: The plastic cowling, the four-stroke engine, and the four-gear, auto-clutch pedal shifter. The price is just $2,598, which should be wallet-candy for any retro-fetishists tired of the Vespa (and galled by it’s $4,000 price tag). They’ll be distributed by Carter Brothers; you can find out more at SYM-USA, or on the Team Symba blog.

