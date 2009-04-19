Woe Am I, Without Mobile Broadband

As I write this, my computer’s Wi-Fi antenna mopes among the pay-per-hour networks inside La Guardia Airport, wondering why it costs $8 to access the Internet for the short period before my flight. While it wanders, I fume.

It was over 10 years ago that Apple introduced the iMac: the always-networked “Internet” PC with power that lay in its constant broadband connection. In the decade since, the Web has achieved ultimate primacy in most parts of our daily lives. And yet, few of us can wander outside our front yards with a laptop and still have access to the Internet.

Smartphones have become the stop-gap. But perhaps our phones wouldn’t need to be so smart if our notebooks and netbooks weren’t so dumb.

As it stands, the three major wireless providers all provide mobile broadband plans for highway robbery rates. With a similarity that approaches conspiratorial, Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T all offer USB dongles with 3G access for $60 a month, all with puny 5GB caps and hefty overage charges for every megabyte you run over.

Verizon is nice enough to offer a two-tiered plan with a more economical $40-a-month, and it’s glib enough to cap that plan at just 50MB. Fifty megabytes is 1/100th of the $60 plan, for 2/3 the price. Imagine if other commodities worked this way; you could walk into a supermarket and either get a 6-pack of soda for $6, or less than a shot-glass of soda for $4. What kind of a price structure is that? AT&T just announced at CTIA that it’ll offer a $40-a-month plan with a 200MB cap, which is better, but barely approaches reasonable.

Some of these plans do, however, give you unlimited access to Wi-Fi hotspots; the two best are AT&T and T-Mobile, with hotspots that are ubiquitous in cities because of their deals with Starbucks and McDonald’s. Indeed, if I had an AT&T mobile broadband account, I could log into La Guardia’s Boingo hotspot for free and surf away. But I don’t want to pay $720 a year for mobile Internet on top of the $480 a year I pay for broadband at home. So here at La Guardia, I’ll be out of luck. Just like I am in most places in New York, Chicago, L.A. and Boston. (Many promises of free city-wide Wi-Fi have been made across the country, but few have been fulfilled because of consistent funding problems.)