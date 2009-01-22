“Oprah Effect” Boosts Starbucks’ Call to Service

The new commander in chief’s not-so-secret weapon proved her power yet again yesterday when Oprah sparked President Obama’s call to volunteerism by backing Starbucks’s new “I’m in” campaign . The initiative promises a free cup of coffee between now and Sunday to anyone pledging five hours of community service before the end of the year.

Starbucks launched the campaign with a TV spot, backed by a catchy tune created specifically for the project by yoga master/hip hop artist M.C.Yogi, who had been recruited to the task by the company’s agency, BBDO New York.

By mid-morning, on the East Coast, more than 600K hours had been pledged to service. Starbucks’s goal is to garner one million hours of service. Oprah urged her viewers — and all Americans — to double that goal.

Now, let’s put her to work on fixing the economy.