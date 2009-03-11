Cadbury Creme Eggs Get A Conscience

By next Easter, your Creme Eggs may be a little less of a guilty pleasure. Cadbury just completed a deal to source fair-trade cocoa from Ghana by the end of summer 2009. The cocoa will come from a cooperative with the delightful name Kuapa Kokoo.

The cocoa trade in West Africa has a long list of problems including labor trafficking and child labor. In the U.S., fair-trade chocolate is available from a handful of mostly boutique premium makers who subscribe to the International Labor Rights Forum’s Commitment to Ethical Sourcing. But the entry of a mass-market player like Cadbury has a major impact–tripling the market for fair-trade cocoa from Ghana.

via CSRWire

[Images: Cadbury]