Best of Behance’s 99% Conference: 13 Tried and True Practices For Making Ideas Happen

The Behance “99%” conference wound up on a high note with Pentagram designer Michael Bierut offering five sane and simple principles for maximum productivity. Given his track record–hundreds of design awards, work at MOMA, a faculty appointment at Yale, a hugely popular blog , and a book or two, (I’m exhausted just listing all his accomplishments!)–his was advice with instant cred.

In typical modest fashion, however, he denied having any particular genius: “I’m not creative. I don’t have ideas I want to express. I can’t think of any personal projects. I became a designer because I wanted people to come to me with problems to solve. I’m like a doctor who needs patients–the sicker the better–because I can’t practice on myself.”

A sweet thought, but really, Michael. Would that we were all so un-gifted!

So, if you’re only a fraction as ‘uncreative’ as Bierut, you, too, can profit from his tips:

1. Keep a notebook. Bierut started this practice in 1992, and now has 86 of the things. But they’re not some fancy Moleskins full of lush watercolor sketches. They’re plain vanilla notebooks, filled with, well, notes and the occasional sketch. They seem to work as well as the high-priced spread.

2. Listen first, then design. Actually, you don’t have to be a designer to take this advice. If you’re selling office paper at Dunder Mifflin, or pitching an account at Sterling Cooper, listening is still a good way to get a project off on the right foot.

3. Don’t avoid the obvious. The obvious can be your best friend. There are few new ideas, folks. Mostly just better iterations of the old ones. Trying to reinvent the wheel too often just results in a lot of wheel spinning.