Fire, Agriculture, Design: How Human Creativity Built Society

Ever since the Renaissance, we have been told that art is a product of a noble society, one that is rich enough and functional enough to support the muse. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs made that belief into science: In order for humans to reach the peaks of artistic thinking, he postulated, they must provide for their most basic needs such as food, shelter, sex and more. This social science axiom has been introduced to me more than once in meetings about design, effectively suggesting that design (and art) are secondary and may exist only at the benevolence of functionalists, those people who satisfy our core existential needs first. With that idea so deeply ingrained in our culture, society is now programmed to see art and design as luxury we can afford only after our basic “needs” are met.

I was not too old when I noticed that humans do quite extreme things out of wish, rather than necessity. Great poetry was created through misery and truly horrific deeds were born in the comfort of well-to-do societies. Without getting too much into politics or philosophy, I simply wasn’t buying the Maslow theory. Now comes a possible proof for a complete reversal of this hierarchy: How Art Made the World is a wonderful TV series, brilliantly hosted by Dr. Nigel Spivey.

Spivey, an art historian and University of Cambridge lecturer, hosts the PBS show How Art Made the World.

Spivey presents the viewer with a provocative and scientifically-proven concept aiming to topple our Western function-first paradigm. It provides compelling evidence that the need to tell stories, visualize dreams and congregate for rituals drove humans to settle, evolve social structures and develop functional skills like crafting objects. In plain English: art, design, storytelling and rituals are essential–and a precondition to much of human society.

How Art Made the World takes us to the deepest caves, showing us paintings of beautiful animals created about 30,000 years ago, in the full glory of the artist’s abstract and nuanced control. Counter to popular belief, these animals depicted are not the common game animals. These are in fact rare creature of majestic presence, appearing in dreams and ritual–we know that since the bones found in those caves were of different animals, the ones that were actually hunted and consumed.

Cave paintings in South Africa are not realistic depictions, rather they show fantasy imagery that humans saw in their trance state.