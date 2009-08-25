If You Don’t Like Your House, Just Rearrange All the Rooms

We’ve seen all kinds of design schemes that aim to please the whims of their owners–from customizable, life-size Erector Sets to a house whose outside shell slides away . But this one beats them all. Designed by young Brazilian firm FGMF Arquitetos at the prompting of Wallpaper*, the “Tic-Tac” house is meant to express the “constant need for change.” As the designers write, “Nobody acts the same way in the morning, afternoon or evening. No oneeven reacts the same way to different seasons… so why should our housesbe always the same?”

Point taken. As Arch Daily reports, the house comprises five lightweight, pre-fab modules. The central one, which houses the kitchen and bathrooms, is fixed. But the remaining four can be rotated on a whim. Additionally, there’s an overhead roof that can be wheeled along two big railings, to modulate shade and define the outdoor spaces.

Sounds wild, but it’s obviously feasible. As we’ve reported before, a number of prefab microbuildings exist, and these are all readily transportable. With a bit more connective ingenuity–such as the railing system above–those designs could easily be adaptable to an entire house. And it’s not hard to imagine that you could do that with the push of a single button, as that slide-away house proves.

//

Check out Arch Daily for more pics.