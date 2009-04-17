Friday Fun: DJ an Ambient Dance Track on Your Desktop

Prepare to be mesmerized. ToneMatrix , by Andre Michelle, is just a simple grid at first glance. But clicking on the individual squares activates a tone; fill in more squares, and you’ll get a bona fide ambient dance track worthy of an Air album. (Latest version of Flash required.)

There are plenty of like-minded projects out there–Michelle himself was inspired by the Tenori On and Golan Levin invented a similar physical interface. But that doesn’t make ToneMatrix any less addictive and fun to play with. Bonus: It’s part of a slideshow featuring other interactive audio creations. Happy Friday!