advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Make Your Own Erector Set Furniture with Mekano

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

What if, when you didn’t need that dining table anymore, it could be transformed into a bookcase or a chandelier? That’s the idea behind this oversized erector set designed by Form Us With Love, a Swedish design collective:

The so-called “Man-sized Mekano” is made of masonite with plastic connectors, and the kit packs and ships flat. Unpack it and turn it into whatever you need–a room divider when a guest comes over, a coat rack for a party, or an extra kids table at Thanksgiving. It’s being unveiled next week during the Milan Furniture Fair, at the Superstudio, a kind of satellite exhibition that showcases experimental design.

mekano1
mekano5
mekano8
mekano7

This is a kit that only an erector geek like me could love–it wouldn’t work with most people’s decor sensibilities. Still, modular, multi-use furniture kits are fitting for the Green Age. After all, no matter how “green” a new piece of furniture is, the fundamental dilemma we’re still buying more stuff that we probably don’t need. Modular furniture sets like this one could go a long way to solving that problem.

Related: For the Greenest Office, Shop Vintage. Buy Thrift. Recycle

[Via David Report]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life