The Ultimate Design Language? Words.

I once toured the Good Housekeeping Research Institute in New York. It’s the lab where scientists, engineers, and nutritionists test products and award the famous Seal of Approval. It was established in 1900 and it’s a very professional institution.

What the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval did for a century, we do now. We, the people who go online. One quarter of the whole world. We’re the crowd that is sourced. We’re the source that makes the platform open. We are the peers in peer-to peer. Our reviews are the new advertising. It’s a Pro-Am world.

Peer reviews are pure, instant, on-the-record word of mouth. I may be slower than you, but I didn’t understand the weight of peer reviewing when Amazon.com introduced it to the masses. Later, an arc light turned on over my head–reviewing is the customer at work.

The idea of prosumption–consumers as producers of work–seems obvious in hindsight. We pump our own gas, we serve ourselves at restaurants. It’s giving a little labor to get a better experience back, even if it’s just saving money. I live in Boulder, the first electricity “smart grid” city. Customers save by volunteering labor to the local power company, Xcel. It’s pretty simple. With a smart meter in your house you manage your own consumption, and the grid has more juice to spread around.

“Markets are nothing more than conversations,” The Cluetrain Manifesto famously said. But what conversations! Galaxies of words, swirling in digital space in real time. No wonder brick-and-mortar companies are tripping over themselves to be the subject of the conversation.

In about 1995, a young creative guy at the advertising agency I was at left to seek his fortune in the real world. AOL, at that time brand new and a virtual monopoly, hired him to freelance. The next time I saw him we had this conversation:

HIM: Listen, this thing is exploding. They’re begging for content. Anything! Let’s do some!