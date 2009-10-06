The Michelin Man’s Modern Makeover

He started out as a bespectacled, cigar-chomping good Samaritan made from a stack of tires. Hoisting a martini glass full of road detritus. Bibendum (from the Latin, to drink) was the epitome of a tough as nails character, ready to protect unsuspecting motorists from the dangers of flat tires.

That was back in 1898, when brothers André and Edouard Michelin teamed up with French poster artist Marius O’Galop (better known as Marius Rossillon) to create an advertisement for their bicycle tires. They couldn’t have possibly known that the Michelin Man would grow to become one of the most recognized advertising icons in the world.

Since then, the Michelin Man has gone through a variety of incarnations from genie to astronaut, lost his glasses, cigar and cuff links, changed color and facial features. Although his assortment of 26 tires has remained constant, Michelin corporate maintains that their beloved mascot has evolved to stay in step with the times.

Now he’s changing again. Sort of. Starting tomorrow, you’ll find him in print, in television spots and on the Web, in a newly-designed, animated world that pits him against the evil gas pump and the always-dangerous slick road.

The Michelin Man’s become a superhero of sorts–somewhat slimmer and more expressive than before–fighting against wear and tear while increasing fuel efficiency and safety. (It’s not hard to guess who emerges as the winner.)

So why would you change a successful, globally-recognized image that many companies would give their eye teeth for? Acknowledging the wildly successful “baby” ads that have touted Michelin tires for over two decades, Scott Clark, COO of Michelin America Small Tires, says it was simply time to shake up complacency. “With the baby, it was hard to move beyond safety,” he explains.