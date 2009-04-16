Behance Best Practices–The 7 Principles of Success

After surveying a large number of successful people, Behance found that those who have made things happen share several common principles. Midway through the conference, Scott Belsky, Behance’s CEO, took the stage to summarize them:
- We should know our tendencies–are we dreamers, doers or and know what gets in our way.
- Share ideas liberally–if it’s a really good idea, can it be replicated? If you share quickly, you’ll be more accountable. Chris Anderson–every time he has an idea, he puts it on his blog. GE–have a policy, if you have a best practice–and you don’t share, they call it stealing from the company.
- Share ownership of ideas–don’t be wedded to doing it one way. How to share ownership, but know when to interject. Co-owning an idea may increase likelihood of its happening.
- Seek Competition.
- Fight your way to breakthroughs. When apathy happens, somebody drops the rope.
- Don’t become burdened by consensus. Find the sacred extremes, and realize you have to compromise in the middle of the spectrum.
- Present yourself (overcome the stigma of self-marketing.
