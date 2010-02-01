Restaurants of the Recession: The Wright, New York City

Andre Kikoski , the architect behind The Wright , the newly-redesigned restaurant at the Guggenheim in New York, confessed that he was totally intimidated when he landed the commission for the project. Who wouldn’t be? The very thought of designing a space that would fit into Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fifth Avenue masterpiece would strike fear in the heart of any but the most arrogant or self-deluded.

But, after spending weeks of digging through research on Wright, and poring over the museum’s archives, Kikoski and his team felt comfortable enough to begin. “Once I admitted my own terror, we all had a cathartic sigh and got the creative juices flowing. Once we embraced it, it became clear what we needed to do.”

The result is a small but inviting space tucked in the museum’s southeast corner that captures the spirit of Wright’s iconic structure but isn’t cowed by it. “We packed 100,000 square feet of ambition into 1,600 square feet of space,” Kikoski says, over coffee in a cafe not far from his Tribeca office.

Kikoski, who has been nominated for a James Beard Foundation Awards for Outstanding Restaurant Design, and was named one of New York Magazine‘s “New Garde of Ten Designers,” has a resume long on restaurant and residential design.

The project, which was begun after the recession was well underway, never had the luxury of a blockbuster budget. Still, Kikoski was determined to create a space that was both contemporary and complementary to Wright’s design.

Critics have called the space “a gem within the Guggenheim,” proving you can create a jewel even without a Trump-sized wallet.

Here’s the skinny on the project: