House Designs That Show Off Your Hot Ride

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Difficult problems beget ingenious design solutions. Tokyo’s stunning levels of overcrowding pose one of the most severe architectural constraints around–it’s one of the reason that it’s become home to lots of amazing architecture and product design. In that vein, two design firms have solved a problem you might not have even guessed existed, by creating apartment complexes aimed specifically at giving motorcycle fetishists a safe place to park—and show off—their rides.

Here’s one by Nakai Architects:

ne8
ne7
ne5-1
ne3
ne2

Here’s another by Love Architecture:

shimoki1

shimoki4
shimoki3

Also worth remembering, for car freaks: A house that shows off your car, by making the garage into a glass box connected to the living room:

7
1

2

[Via What We Do Is Secret and Desire to Inspire]

