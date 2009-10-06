World Business Forum live – Day 1

SethKahan is a Change Leadership specialist. He has consulted with CEOs andexecutives in over 50 world-class organizations that include Shell,World Bank, Peace Corps, Marriott, Prudential, American Society ofAssociation Executives, International Bridge Tunnel and TurnpikeAssociation, Project Management Institute, and NASA. He is the founderof Seth Kahan’s CEO Leaders Forum, a community of CEOs working togetherto innovate through the current economy. His next book,Getting Change Right: Guaranteeing Buy-In from Your Most Valuable Players,will be published in spring 2010 by Jossey-Bass.Visit his other blog, GettingChangeRight.com for more info on the book.