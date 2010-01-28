Restaurants of the Recession: Robert, New York City

With a wall of windows overlooking Central Park, and cocktail tables by one of Zaha Hadid’s pet designers, Robert–the restaurant atop the new Museum of Arts and Design –starts with both enviable design cred and a million dollar view.

The first serious restaurant by owners Brian Seltzer, whose day job is as an internist, and Michael Weinstein, chairman of Ark Restaurants, this venue is a tribute to Robert Isabell, Manhattan’s top shelf wedding designer, who died last year. Pronunciation note to the pretentious: That’s “Robert” as in the Duluth native Isabell was, not a Frenchified Ro-ber, as in The Colbert Report.

On Thursday through Saturday nights, the neon-hued space becomes a piano bar, attracting the crowd spilling out of Lincoln Center, up the street, and other party folk looking for a place to ogle the view, listen to music, and sip cocktails.

If Robert were on Facebook, here’s what its profile page might look like:

Name: Robert

Location: Museum of Art and Design, 9th floor

2 Columbus Circle, New York