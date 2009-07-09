Tim Burton, Eat Your Heart Out–and Watch This Castle Transform Before Your Eyes

Lightshows don’t get much better than “Tetragram for Enlargement,” an architectural installation created by Apparati Effimeri last month for Italy’s Itinerario Festival, a weeklong arts extravaganza. The designers first mapped the facade of a castle, and then used that map to create light projections. From there, things get wild and wobbly, as the projection cycles through a series of tromp l’oeil effects that make the castle look, at times like its melting, blowing away in the wind, like a painted canvas, or another castle entirely: