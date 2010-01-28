Mumbai’s Taj Hotel Rises From the Ashes

On the night of November 30, 2009, a mere four days after the first anniversary of the terrorist attack on Mumbai’s Taj Majal Palace and Tower, hotel executives sat down for dinner at two of Taj’s newly-reopened restaurants, the iconic Harbour Bar and its upstairs neighbor, Wasabi.

Despite the gala surroundings, it was a somber affair, befitting the tragedy that had played out in the hotel a year earlier, as four Punjabi terrorists rampaged through the rooms, killing guests and staff and setting fire to the jewel in the crown of the Taj Hotel empire. One hundred seventy two people died in attack on the city, which has been called India’s 9/11; 141 of them were massacred in the train station, the streets, and a Jewish Center, and 31 in the four-day siege on the hotel.

But the restaurant’s reopening was also an important symbolic gesture, both for a city whose confused response to the attack had been widely criticized and for Ratan Tata, the 72-year-old chairman of the Tata Group, which owns the hotel. Following the disaster, he vowed that the hotel and its restaurants would re-open in one year. “We will move forward and not look back,” he told his staff.

“The amazing thing was, that the terrorists attacked architecture, and the Taj was using architecture as one of the elements to help the healing,” says Diego Gronda, the creative and managing director of Rockwell Group’s Madrid-based European office, which redesigned both the Harbour Bar and Wasabi, master chef Morimoto’s Mumbai outpost, which was credited with first bringing Japanese cuisine to India.

The Harbour Bar, the first restaurant in India to secure a liquor license, was particularly damaged. According to London’s Sunday Telegraph, the room had been the site of a gun battle between Indian commandos and the terrorists, and the walls were peppered with bullet marks and shrapnel from grenades. Wasabi had suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

Days before the attack, New York-based Rockwell Group had been discussing a major master plan of the whole property. Gronda himself had been in town to present some aspects of the plan. But all that was put on hold in the face of the larger challenges before the hotel and its staff.

Instead, Gronda and his team raced to develop plans for the restoration of the two restaurants. Wasabi proved simple: “We presented our design and got approval in 15 minutes,” Gronda says. But the Harbour Bar was another story. “Everybody in Mumbai had a partial vision of the bar,” Gronda says.