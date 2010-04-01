Eco-Friendly Fashions Let You Wear and Care

This Turkish organic-cotton shirt is made in a small Istanbul atelier where the eco-minded staff has cut its water use by 20% in four years.

2. Mociun

Skinny tie, $98

www.mociun.com

This tie — made of the sustainable wood-pulp-based cloth Tencel — is printed (with water-based inks), cut, and sewn in the U.S. to minimize CO 2 emissions.

Buy Nau’s organic-cotton jeans and the company will donate 2% of sales to its Partners for Change, such as microlender Kiva, and buy carbon offsets to cover emissions from shipping.

The biodegradable D-Solves have rubber soles that use EcoPure, a microbial mix that cuts decomposition time from 100 years to about 20.

5. Ashley Watson

Sora bag in tan, $375; obi wrap belt in brown, $95

www.ashleywatson.net

Vancouver, British Columbia-based designer Ashley Watson scours thrift stores for leather to “upcycle” into her bags and accessories.

6. Stewart + Brown

Winslet cardigan in gray heather, $386

www.stewartbrown.com

This sweater is made in Mongolia from Mongolian cashmere, keeping more of the value of production in-country. Factory workers get fair-trade wages.

7. Loyale And Gemma Redux

Emily necklace, $398

www.loyaleclothing.com

www.gemmaredux.com

Jenny Hwa of clothing line Loyale teamed up with jewelry designer Rachel Dooley of Gemma Redux to create this limited-edition piece made from vintage gold chains and crystals from disused chandeliers.