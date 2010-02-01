The History of Volkswagen

Adolf Hitler approves Ferdinand Porsche’s design for the “people’s car,” or volkswagen. A town called Stadt des KdF-Wagens, now Wolfsburg, is established for factory workers in 1938. Full-scale production is planned for September 1939, but war intervenes.

1939 – 45

During World War II, the Volkswagen plant is primarily used to produce military vehicles, including the SUV-like Kübelwagen and the amphibious Schwimmwagen. By 1943, more than 12,000 prisoners of war are working at the factory, most of them repairing aircraft and building V1 rockets to bomb Britain.

1945 – 47

Stadt des KdF-Wagens is bombed, captured by U.S. forces in 1945, and then handed over to the British. Major Ivan Hirst paints a Volkswagen green and shows it to British officials. They order 20,000. American, British, and French motor companies decline to take over the plant.

1948

Volkswagen, reorganized as a trust under West German control, introduces the Volkswagen Type 2 van, pickup, and camper, and the Karmann Ghia sports car.

1949

The Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle is exhibited and sold in the United States for the first time. Only two units sell that year, but sales soon pick up.

1955

Volkswagen Group of America is formed to standardize service and sales in the United States. Production of the Type 1 Beetle increases drastically, reaching 1 million units.

1959

Sales soar as the witty “Think Small” ad campaign by Doyle Dane Bernbach lures sophisticated (and younger) consumers.