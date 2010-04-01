Serve Your Customers Three Most Urgent Needs

A couple ofyears ago, I was having a beer in London pub with an executive from the RoyalMail of the United Kingdom. We were discussing the reorganization of the UK’smail system and the challenges it faced. With the recent announcements from theUS Postal Service (USPS), I can’t help investigate why these systems arefailing.

The USPS hasbeen struggling with a decline in mail and recently announced that it is facing$238 billion in losses in the next 10 years. It would like to close somebranches, reduce delivery days, lay off workers and increase rates as a way tofight this downward spiral.

This could be an effective approach and is a goodexample of stratagem 16: sometimes running away is the best strategy.

Thisstratagem says that retreating can preserve our strength and maintain thepossibility of exerting our power at a later time or place. Nearly 10 percentof the decade’s most competitive companies began their rise with some kind ofretreat. Chinese military history is filled with stories of armies that cameback from retreat, often after tens of years, to claim ultimate victory.

But it’s notthat simple. As an independent government agency, the USPS has to answer toCongress. Even though the USPS does not receive taxpayer dollars and is fundedentirely by its own revenue, it is required to follow government rules andregulations.

The PostalReorganization Act of 1970 prohibits the USPS from closing small branches basedsolely on economic factors. The act also keeps the agency from expanding itsservices beyond postal delivery.

We oftencompare USPS to UPS and FedEx, but how can we? UPS and FedEx are privatebusinesses pursuing profit. They have fewer locations, less overhead and fewerrestrictions.