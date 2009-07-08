The World’s Most Horrifying Candy

Nothing could be more benign and pleasant than chocolate truffles–but in the confections of Stephen J. Shanabrook , sweet treats turn into gruesome mementos of contemporary life. The candies you see above were cast from the fatal wounds of anonymous cadavers. According to Eat Me Daily , Shanabrook says the truffles skate “very close to the edge, the forbidden place for artists.”

Shanabrook, who worked in a chocolate factory as a kid, wasn’t done there. Here’s a casting that purports to be of the remnants of a suicide bomber:

And here’s a pair of choirboys, waterboarded with chocolate, which feature in a current art exhibition in New York, which ends on August 8:

Presumably, this stuff is meant for collecting and not consumption–Shanabrook’s gotta make money, after all. But that’s a shame, because if eaten, they’d be a couple notches more interesting, and a bit farther removed from mere shock art. Enjoying a sweet which harks to the world’s most troubling problems is a good metaphor for blithe consumerism and blithe self-absorption, no?

[Eat Me Daily via NotCot]