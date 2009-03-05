Economic Slowdown–Traffic Speeds Up

Finally, a silver lining–the downturn means a faster route to the turnoff. A 29% decrease in snarlups in 2008 was largely attributed to the slowdown in the economy, according to a new list of the top 20 most congested metropolitan areas.

Hopefully we can see a recovery without more cars. Lots of cash to ameliorate traffic is designated in the stimulus package: $8.4 billion is designated for public transportation, $9.3 billion for intercity and high-speed passenger rail,and another $825 million for bike trails. One technological fix to spur growth, raise public revenue, and have faster traffic too: Congestion pricing.

[Via Jalopnik]