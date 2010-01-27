Master of Magazine Design, on How iPad Will Revolutionize the Discipline

The end of frequency

Say goodbye to the idea of monthly magazines, or weeklies, ordailies. Print publications, already under siege by the Internet and24-hour news cycle, will have to learn to adapt to a world ofinstantaneous updates. This is most obvious for news and businesspublications, but it’s just as true for fashion, entertainment andspecialized titles.

A reset on advertising

The mean little conventions of online advertising–banner ads, popups, and so forth–aren’t popular with readers, with advertisers, andcertainly not with designers. The iPad’s a new medium that will createa whole range of opportunities. Once people start exploiting what itcan do, we may see the kind of creative renaissance that will deliverthe next George Lois or Lee Clow. People will start subscribing to certain i-mags just for the ads alone.

A new way of telling stories

Editors have been telling us for years that people won’t read longstories online. Yet they will read 1,000-page novels on their Kindles.What will they be willing to read on their iPad? I predict the returnof long-form journalism. At the same time, visual storytelling willtake deeper, richer forms. Information design will be more importantthan ever. Something like New York’s Approval Matrixthat we designed back in 2005 with Adam Moss is popular in print butwill really come to life in this format. Some people might subscribe toit all by itself.