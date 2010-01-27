Haiti List: How We Are Helping

Latest:As you know GLOCAL influence is the best, bit of Global effect and a bit ofLocal impact. Here is a great and useful example: PECHA KUCHA & ARCHITECTURE FOR HUMANITY JOIN IN THE REBUILDINGOF HAITI. Pecha Kucha is a 20 slides, 20 seconds inspiration gathering thatoccurs in several cities around the world featuring local luminaries. This February 20 th a global conference FOR HAITI will be streamedlive from 276 cities around the world. Architecture for Humanity with PechaKucha will run a continuous 24-hour edition raising funds for the rebuilding. http://www.pecha-kucha.org/pechakucha-for-haiti

Locally in the Bay Area we are seeingvarious things pop up from high school bake sales to local Bay Area “Dine forHaiti” events and presentations by those who have been there (see below). Ireceived texts from friends requesting immediate fund donations, received anemail from One Laptop Per Child to donate the second of the two I ordered lastyear (I had ordered one for the overseas gift and one for myself… It went to alocal school). They are tracking them all down and asking for a donated sendin, address at list end.

SocialMedia

#1 – Google Aggregate, Very Useful:

http://www.google.com/relief/haitiearthquake/

-SMSDonation, US

-SMS text “HAITI” to 90999 to donate $10 to Red Cross relief efforts

-SMS text “YELE” to 501501 to Donate $5 to Yele Haiti’s Earthquake Reliefefforts

-SMStext “GIVE10” to 20222 to donate $10 to Direct Relief

Facebookhelps find:

http://www.facebook.com/group.php?v=wall&gid=252988675717

TwitterCollect:

https://twitter.com/#search?q=Haiti%20OR%20%23haiti