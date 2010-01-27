Haiti List: How We Are Helping

Latest:As you know GLOCAL influence is the best, bit of Global effect and a bit ofLocal impact. Here is a great and useful example: PECHA KUCHA & ARCHITECTURE FOR HUMANITY JOIN IN THE REBUILDINGOF HAITI. Pecha Kucha is a 20 slides, 20 seconds inspiration gathering thatoccurs in several cities around the world featuring local luminaries.
This February 20th a global conference FOR HAITI will be streamedlive from 276 cities around the world. Architecture for Humanity with PechaKucha will run a continuous 24-hour edition raising funds for the rebuilding.
http://www.pecha-kucha.org/pechakucha-for-haiti
Locally in the Bay Area we are seeingvarious things pop up from high school bake sales to local Bay Area “Dine forHaiti” events and presentations by those who have been there (see below). Ireceived texts from friends requesting immediate fund donations, received anemail from One Laptop Per Child to donate the second of the two I ordered lastyear (I had ordered one for the overseas gift and one for myself… It went to alocal school). They are tracking them all down and asking for a donated sendin, address at list end.
SocialMedia
#1 – Google Aggregate, Very Useful:
http://www.google.com/relief/haitiearthquake/
-SMSDonation, US
-SMS text “HAITI” to 90999 to donate $10 to Red Cross relief efforts
-SMS text “YELE” to 501501 to Donate $5 to Yele Haiti’s Earthquake Reliefefforts
-SMStext “GIVE10” to 20222 to donate $10 to Direct Relief
Facebookhelps find:
http://www.facebook.com/group.php?v=wall&gid=252988675717
TwitterCollect:
https://twitter.com/#search?q=Haiti%20OR%20%23haiti
MassContribution
Text for the Red Cross 90999, over $22 million collected thus far –
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/01/18/AR2010011803792.html
PopularCulture
http://www.popeater.com/2010/01/15/george-clooney-haiti-telethon/https://hopeforhaitinow.org/Default.asp
http://www.popeater.com/2010/01/15/lady-gaga-haiti-oprah-video/
-TigerWoods, donating $3 million to Wyclef Jean’s Yele Haiti relief fund
-Gisele Bundchen, $1.5 million to the Red Cross
-Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, $1 million to Doctors Without Borders
-The Hollywood Foreign Press, the group behind the Golden Globes, $100,000 toYele Haiti
-Walt Disney Co., $100,000 to the Red Cross
Presentation in Berkeley Monday February1st. – “HAITI – Before, During and After the Quake” Walter Riley andBarbara Rhine were in Port-au-Prince during and after the earthquake. Fora decade civil rights attorney Riley has been part of HaitiAction.net. In 2004he co-founded the Haitian Emergency Relief Fund, HERF. Former Golden Gatelaw professor Barbara represents children in contested child custody cases.After speaking they will answer questions. Proceeds going to Haiti.
HillsideClub, 2286 Cedar Street,Berkeley (510) 848-3227 Monday, February 1st at 7:30 pm. Club membersfree. Others $5.
From One Laptop per Child (OLPC) ForHaiti
“75% of the schools in Port-au-Prince have been destroyed in the recentearthquake, but by good fortune, none of our Haitian team was hurt. They havespare parts and OLPC technical staff and teachers, and stand prepared to deploythese XOs. Because of the XO’s unique features (sunlight readability, solarpowered, water resistant, drop proof), it is also an ideal tool for relief work.
Sendany purchased, used or broken XO laptops in – If you or the child to whom yougave the laptop is no longer using it, please send it to:
OLPC FOR HAITI c/o Exel
615 Westport Parkway #500
Grapevine, TX 76051″
Thankyou.