11 Questions to Ask Before Filming Your Company’s Story

“What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from.” T.S. Elliot
“Are we in sync?
“I hear what you’re saying.”
“Are we on the same page?”
Perhaps the hardest part of any video project for a client and a filmmaker is discovering a vision together.
If you are about to begin a video project or are thinking about one in the future, these questions are designed to help you focus and frame your direction. Starting at the end is the easiest way to get to the beginning.
Does Your Company’s Video Story Answer These 11 Questions?
1. Why do you want to tell your story using video?
- Capture emotions and visuals in ways that print cannot?
- Bring information to life?
- Capture personalities, character, and spirit of your people and facilities?
2. Who will see the video?
- Define your target audience.
- One major audience is best, while a secondary audience is fine.
- More than two audiences can dilute your message.
3. How will the audience see the video?
- Will it be a private viewing?
- Group viewing?
4. What is the difference between your video story and your printed material?
There is a difference, right?
5. How will the video bedistributed?
- DVD?
- Internet?
- Intranet?
- Mobile?
6. What do you hope to achieve with your video?
- Change perceptions?
- Raise awareness?
- Raise money?
- Increase sales?
- Increase leads?
- Dispel myths?
7. Which heroes will tell your story?
- Employees?
- Leaders?
- Executives?
- Customers?
- Sales force?
- Volunteers?
8. If you want your audience to have an “A-ha!” moment, what would it be?
9. What’s at stake?
Asking “What’s at stake?” in your meetings as well as part of the on-camera interviews is a great way to give a project energy and focus.
10. Do you have a “dragon” in your story? Dragons like:
- Time
- Weather
- Money
- Disease
- Myths
- Distance
- Communication
11. “When our video fades to black, our audience will feel ………”
PS. If you enjoyed this post or it simply inspired you in some way, leave a comment or hit the “Recommend This” button. Thanks!
Veteran filmmaker Thomas Clifford helps Fortune 100’s to non-profits who are stuck, frustrated, losing employees or market share because they can’t breathe life into their brand story. He believes remarkable organizations deserve remarkable films. Check out Tom’s full bio for links to his podcasts, interviews and manifestos. Tom produces films with passion and purpose at Moving Pictures, a firm connecting companies and audiences through compelling visual communications.