New Snapple Taste-Test: No HFCS, Fewer Calories. But the Taste?

What’s an iced tea got to do to get respect these days? That’s the question that tormented Snapple executives as they saw their product get squeezed in the bodega and pizza shop refrigerator cases by an assortment of enhanced waters, juices, and fancier teas (President Obama, for example, is a fan of barely-sweetened Whole Foods-hatched Honest Tea; the White House fridge is stocked with Green Dragon and Black Forest Berry.)

Now, for the first time in its 37 year history, the brand will roll out a new look, and new formula which, Snapple execs promise, has been thoroughly tested with the average Joes who form its target market. “We talked to Lennie in Manhattan, Hymie in Brooklyn, and Arnie in the Bronx,” says Snapple Marketing VP Bryan Mazur. (Childhood friends Leonard Marsh, Hyman Golden and Arnold Greenburg started the company in Greenwich Village in 1972.)

While it’s distributed nationally, 40% of the brand’s sales are in New York. The new formula will dispense with high fructose corn syrup — the sweetening agent that has health-conscious moms all in a tizzy — and will replace it with real sugar. Nutritionally, the two are identical, but HFCS has gotten a bad rap from health food fanatics. Snapple’s new formula, however, will deliver 40 fewer calories per bottle, simply because the flavor’s been punched up, Mazur says.

And, in an effort to capitalize on the current mania for green tea, the brand’s new label with be adorned with a pair of tea leaves, and the message will be called out in a big box: “Made from Green & Black Tea Leaves.” It’s a mantra that the Snapple folks are hitting hard as they hit the streets: “Healthy green and tasty black!” Mazur told me, at least five times.

The new bottle will also be slimmer — sized to fit cup holders, which weren’t an issue back in 1972 — and the label will be a little less hokey. Gone is the drawing of the sun and the curvy typeface, replaced by a slimmer san serif font, with quirky little drawings of bumblebees and trees.

To see how the new compared to the old we conducted a side-by-side taste test with parched Fast Company staffers, some of whom already had a hard core two-bottles-a-day Snapple habit. The results:

Old Snapple: