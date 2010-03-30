London, We Have a Problem: U.K. Space Logo Proves Graphic Design Is Rocket Science

Well, from a graphic design standpoint, not exactly.

Last week Great Britain announced the formation of a new space agency. At the event Science and Innovation Minister, Lord Drayson, said: “The action we’re taking today shows that we’re really serious about space. The U.K. Space Agency will give the sector the muscle it needs to fulfill its ambition.” Britain’s space industry can grow to £40bn a year and create 100,000 jobs in 20 years.” This all sounds exciting, but the new agency’s logo unveiled at the event is nothing to cheer about.

The design recipe is simple, right? Take a square, add a Union Jack, thrust an arrow through it and BAM!

This logo is anything but tasty. The net result looks terribly fractured and unstable. Not the ideal visual for space flight.

To make matters worse, the U.K. Space Agency will have the inevitable and unfortunate acronym “U.K.S.A.” which sounds like something translated into Pig Latin.

In Britain’s defense, this mark just joins the other less-than-stellar logos representing space agencies from other nations.