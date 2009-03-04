Tiny Houses that Feel Huge

The topic of shrinking consumer values and shrinking home sizes has been well documented . Designers have been playing out the theme for some time too, proving that a (relatively) tiny house can be bold, dramatic, and, through tricks of perspective and relative sizing, incredibly spacious. We’re not talking about insanely tiny houses , but rather small, humbly sized places that feel truly luxurious. Here’s a selection of interesting recent projects:

House O by Sou Fujimoto is a series of connected rooms that drink in the stunning views; inside, each of the rooms is linked, leading to long viewing angles that take in the entire house and make it feel larger:

The Laneway House by Kohn Shnier is just 1,300 square feet. But notice the big tricks of perspective: A narrow stairwell opens up onto a wide-open living room, making the space feel larger when you first see it. Moreover, the kitchen is set catty cornered to the living room, creating long, diagonal sightlines:

This apartment by Hiroyuki Tanaka Architects is less than 1,100 square feet, but again, the trick is to keep that square footage continuous to create spaciousness. An office and a bedroom are open to the main spaces along corridors so that all of the spaces flow together; emphasized by the wooden paneling and flooring, which also makes the space feel warmer: