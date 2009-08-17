Irate Man Shoots iPhone With 9mm, Accidentally Proves iPhone’s Quality

If you think you resent Apple’s insistence on doing everything their way, you’ve got nothing on this guy. Upset that Apple is locking out Google Voice from the iPhone, he shot his phone three times with a Beretta 9mm and set it on fire. And get this, the damn thing actually stops the bullet from about fifteen feet away. Why does Apple always win?!! Even when a guy tries to get all Office Space-y on their devices, it just ends up proving a new virtue. Namely, if you’re headed into the cross fire, maybe you should double up that body armor with your iPhone in your breast pocket. Granted, as the video shows, it won’t stop a hail of bullets. But it might stop the one with your name on it–just like that Leica that famously saved the photographer’s life.

Anyway, the video is kinda amusing, but it’s still strange that people curse Apple for being overbearing. After all, their control freakery is a double-edged sword: On the one hand, it’s what allows them to design such nice devices and UI’s. The downside is that it can be suffocating. But compare that to the all-comers approach of Microsoft. Freedom is a great thing for tinkering with and customizing you computer, but on the downside you get weird error messages and vulnerability to viruses. To each his own.

[Via Oh Gizmo]