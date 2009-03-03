Watch Out Nike Swoosh, Obama’s Got a New Logo!

Forget the Nike Swoosh or the Starbucks Mermaid. Get ready for the ARRA (American Recovery and Reinvestment Act) circle! Master brander President Obama once again proves he gets the importance that design and imagery play in communications. Today he unveiled the newest logo to come out of The White House: a multi-colored emblem that will be stamped on any project funded by the economic stimulus package. The new ARRA stamp–a circle divided into clean quadrants that represent the environment and infrastructure–looks more Sweden than DC (that’s not a socialism joke). Our new President is smart enough to realize that a visual cue like this will not only be a shortcut for the public to track which projects the government is investing in, but will be another tool to help cement Obama’s legacy in the annals of history.