Adam Rich on Ben Simon, Guitar Superhero

“I saw Ben Simon perform with one of his crazy instruments in the New York subway, and I thought they were awesome. They’re half guitar, half art project. He uses his woodworking skills to create these unique objects. He’ll even find old synth boards and chips from the ’80s to put in these guitars, so he can play along with himself. I grew up loving bands like Depeche Mode that merged the electronic with the organic, and Simon’s guitars do that in a single instrument. They start as low as $500, which is very attainable for custom work. And the best part? Whether you’re into guitars or not, you can probably play one of these pieces with the same effectiveness.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens