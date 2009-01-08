advertisement
Wallpaper Magazine’s Design Awards 2009

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
BMW Welt MŸnchen

What do Kanye West, French architect Jean Nouvel, and an Aussie product designer have in common? They were all judges for Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2009. The results were just posted. The winners include the new BMW museum in Munich, pictured above, that was whispered about in awed tones even before it was finished. Below, an elegant radiator that looks like a loosely coiled garden hose that tied for Best New Domestic Appliance:

214_ciussai_appli_jp070109_a

And here, “Boomframe,” a concept for a high-rise window that folds out into a balcony, won Most Life-Enhancing Product (never mind that it’s probably cheaper just to build a balcony, or that few windows would be large enough to be retrofitted like this):

214_bloom_enhance_jp080109_a

Stateside, a new restaurant in Boston designed by Office dA won Best New Restaurant:

214_banq_Rest_jp080109_a

In all, an interesting set of highlights, well worth checking out—for each of the 12 categories, the awards website even has a gallery of runners up.

