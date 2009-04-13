Implanted Heart Attack Detector Saves Lives, Wirelessly

Even if someone has a heart attack, it routinely takes three hours before the symptoms become manifest. And that’s precisely the problem–Every hour that ER treatment is delayed raises the chance of death by a percentage point, so improving patient outcomes means getting the earliest possible warning. Which is where a new wireless heart monitor by AngelMed fits in. The device comprises a wireless monitor, much like a pacemaker or an EKG, which has leads attached to a patient’s heart. When a heart-attack has been detected using tell-tale electrical signals, it buzzes, letting the wearer know to get to a hospital ASAP. Once there, the device can transmit its data to a monitoring station, providing an immediate EKG for doctors, showing what occurred during the exact moment of attack.