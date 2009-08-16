Does Your Company Support Consumer Experience Innovation?

A few years ago, we were asked by a regional coffee roaster to redefine the coffee experience for fine dining. We knew that Americans drank coffee after dinner for functional purposes (to wake/sober up), but we wanted to understand how we could create a more emotional experience. We grabbed our notepads, went into the field, drank a lot of coffee, studied coffee rituals from different cultures and ultimately crafted a compelling coffee experience that could have resurrected the after dinner coffee ritual in America. The client loved it, but never brought it to market. Why?

It used to be that you could invent a widget, patent it and dominate a market. Today that’s becoming more and more difficult due to the mass-commoditization of products. From Microsoft to BP, companies that have traditionally won with product and business innovations are trying to create value by delivering better consumer experiences–integrated product and service experiences that attract and engage consumers and extend that relationship over time. These companies know that winning in the future means managing a portfolio of innovation that includes business, technology and consumer experience. They aspire to deliver experiences as compelling as Apple and Whole Foods, but few have the culture it takes to deliver these types of experiences.

Like our coffee roasters, many companies are attracted to the concept of consumer experience, but are hampered by the very cultures that made them great at delivering product and business innovations. They are often looking for the next “silver bullet”–a single product or service that they can roll out–and struggle with the idea that great experiences can be a collection of seemingly ordinary things. Their organizational structures have evolved into functional silos that are efficient at bringing new products and services to market, but not effective at delivering deep, rich experiences across multiple touch points. Consensus-based decision-making prevents them from creating strong stories that are necessary to create real value. The result is an overemphasis on what (offering) they are delivering not the why (promise) and how (delivery) it is delivered.

Creating successful consumer experiences requires shifting the way companies think about innovation and how they are organized to deliver it. Companies need to give up trying to be everything to everybody, discover their authentic DNA, be willing to take a stand for something and deliver on it. Companies need to understand that myth, metaphor and theme create real value and that there are rigorous methods used to identify the right meaning-creating devices. They need to develop new research tools that unearth deep consumer insights, rather than just scratching the surface by asking the consumers what they want; new decision making methods that don’t water down ideas; and, different organizational structures and values that embrace the consumer experience, not just organizational efficiencies.

Smaller companies like Rapha Racing get it. Created to “celebrate the glory through suffering” of the road cyclist, Rapha delivers an integrated consumer experience that extends from this single promise across a diverse range of touch points including apparel, a magazine, a racing team, guided tours of some of the most epic rides in Europe. They are equally focused on the why, what and how (promise, offering and delivery), and their loyal following is willing to pay a premium for their jerseys, bibs and bags. Their business has doubled over the last year and their average price is twice that of competitive gear.

Larger companies like Nike are rethinking how they are organized to deliver better consumer experiences like the small guys. Nike is transforming its organizational structure from a product innovation orientation (shoes, apparel, equipment) to a consumer experience one (basketball, running, soccer) in order to deliver deeper, richer stories. It’s a long way from the waffle shoe to Nike Plus, but Nike is making the moves it needs to deliver innovative consumer experiences and round out its innovation portfolio.

These companies are making the competency and cultural changes necessary to win with consumer experience innovation. Does your culture support consumer experience innovation?