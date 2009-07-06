American Design, California Style

As a concept, American design is very tangible. It’s unapologetic. It’s a roll-up-your-sleeves and get your hands dirty, “show me” sort of design. American designers, engineers, entrepreneurs and inventors alike feast off an American license to create what’s next. It’s the boldness of a Corvette or Mustang plus their afterlife hot rod modifications. It’s Jobs’ confidence to create Apple’s Mac, iPhone & iPod. It’s Jack O’Neill making his first wet suit so he could surf in cold NorCal waters. It’s the Yahoo! or Google boys living on air in college and then creating empires from their hard work.

For many, California is an American design Mecca. Where every decade since discovery, there’s a new gold rush. Where pop culture is defined, where Hollywood meets Silicon Valley, beach culture becomes mainstream fashion, where car and music cultures define generations. California is where North America leaves the front door open, inviting the rest of the world to visit and try their luck.

For others, California is the “go west” personal freedom experiment gone off the rails. The land of nuts, dope smokers, protestors and speculators. Where movie stars reign and media moguls are responsible for developing our cultural ills. Where nature clashes with industry and where senseless trends and fads are sparked.

But from my vantage point, they’d all be right. And that’s why I love it. California is about potential, where we help America and the world stretch their heads. Where we have the license to boldly experiment and drive toward innovation, then sometimes get it wrong and be okay with that, because the next one will be a monster hit. This is the core of the magnetic pull of California.

At ASTRO we live in and around San Francisco, California, at the epicenter of lifestyle, technology and design, on the edge of America. Bay Area design has become an international magnet for culturally-literate, youth-savvy designers, the kind of kids who were raised on sugary breakfast cereals, media-saturated pop culture and hardwired technology. The same things could describe many businesses here in the Golden State.

I’m pretty sure that some of my favorite design-infused brands would not exist if not for having California as a proving ground. Brands of all sizes like Apple and Google, Disney and Pixar, O’Neill and Vans, Nixon and Electric, and so on.

As we built the ASTRO design brand, we’ve embodied this “California license” and perspective. I’ve often been asked how we work with–and control the energies of–such creative, adventurous people. My response has been refined to the following: “You can’t control them, but you can give them a unique identity, then ask them to focus their talent like a laser for a time to accomplish the goal, typically making them quite lethal, then release them back into the wild until called on again.” (Sounds like a California answer, doesn’t it?)