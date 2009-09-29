Smell This Tag: Olfactory Street Art

Though we’ve heard the effects of music on graffiti, what about smell? In the case of multimedia designer Mitchell Heinrich , smell is graffiti.

As part of an arts residency in Vienna, Heinrich invented a new form of street art using smell, literally tagging with canned scents. Scent is intrinsically tied to memory, and chances are the smell of grass in an underground subway stop would not only be a respite from the urban drag, but evoke memories that would be impossible to recreate with everyday spray paint.

The designer explains:

“Graffiti as a medium has remained largely unchanged since early humans were painting cave walls. The style and purpose has evolved over the centuries, but still nobody has successfully broken free of its visual nature. The goal of this project is to realize the potential of smell as art and to explore different ways of using it to interact with people. I’ve heard of vending machines wafting the scent of chocolate to lure in more customers. What if instead of chocolate, the vending machine smelled like smoke?”

And though the internet can’t transmit olfactory waves (yet), Heinrich has added some handy instructions on how to make your own smell graffiti on Instructables. And then imagine how potent the smell would be if champagne surfactants were involved.

Found on PSFK.